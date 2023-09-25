HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Last rites of filmmaker K.G. George on Tuesday

September 25, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The last rites of renowned Malayalam filmmaker K.G. George, who died here on Sunday, will be held at the Ravipuram crematorium here at 4.30 p.m. on September 26.

The funeral will be held with full State honours. The body will be kept at the Ernakulam Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the public to pay homage. A memorial meeting organised by the Malayalam Cine Technicians’ Association and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala will be held at the YMCA hall at 6 p.m.

The veteran filmmaker passed away at an old age home in Kakkanad.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.