November 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The last date to apply for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses in national law universities has been extended till midnight on Friday, November 10.

This examination for admission to 23 national law schools of the country, including the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kalamassery, will be held on December 3, according to a release issued by the NUALS.

