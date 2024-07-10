Last date for GIFT’s course extended

The last date for submitting the application for the online admission for the Postgraduate Diploma in Goods and Services Taxation (PGD-GST) programme offered by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation has been extended to July 16. The one-year course equips the learners to acquire professional skills in GST Laws, procedures and accounting and prepares them to become tax practitioners, accountants and legal consultants through 180 hours of training. More details can be had from www.gift.res.in.