Kochi

Last COVID-19 patient atKasaragod GH discharged

14 patients remain at govt. hospitals at Ukkinadka and Kanhangad

The last COVID-19 patient at the General Hospital, Kasaragod, was discharged on Tuesday. Of the total 89 patients admitted at the GH, 88 were discharged last week.

The GH was converted into a Covid specialty hospital after the number of patients affected by the virus increased in the district. As the hospital is now free of COVID-19 patients, the Health Department is planning to disinfect the hospital premises and equipment for a week.

Youth tests positive

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man from Ajanur was tested positive on Tuesday.

Now the district is left with 14 patients, including six at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ukkinadka, and six at the District Hospital, Kanhangad.

So far, the district has reported 176 COVID-19 cases. Of this, 162 people were discharged after treatment from various hospitals.

There are 1,958 people under observation in the district. While 1,923 are in home quarantine, 35 are under hospital observation.

Of the 4,189 samples sent for tests, 3,179 turned negative, and the result of the rest is awaited.

