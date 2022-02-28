Last Christmas, several Kizhakkambalam migrant workers woke up to a nightmare

Arrested workers and their relatives pushed to uncertainty

When Ignatius Barua went to bed on Christmas eve last year, his colleagues had just about started a party in the labour camp of Kitex Garments at Kizhakkamabalam. The 33-year-old from Sundargarh in Odisha loved his sleep too much to party late into the night and more importantly had bigger celebrations to dream of as he was set to marry shortly. But, he woke up to a nightmare as cops knocked on his door on Christmas morning. He had no clue what was happening while being taken away summarily bare-chested. Only later did he realise that he was one of the 174 migrant workers to be arrested in two cases after the overnight party had gone awry. “He managed to secure bail after his brothers and colleagues mobilised ₹77,000. Luckily, the alliance is still on as his fiancée who also works at Kitex is convinced of his innocence,” said Sr. Amrita Barua, his relative who works for an NGO in Varanasi. The situation is no different for the majority picked up that day. They are either still languishing in jails unable to satisfy the bail conditions or staring at an uncertain future despite being released from prisons after being left to fend for themselves. Equally in trouble are their relatives from their home States forced to stay put here to secure the release of their dear ones at the expense of their own livelihoods. Sobha Maraiya from Jharkhand has been asking when and how to get his brother Manoj out of jail. “He is just 19 years old and has been here for only nine months. He was picked up from his sleep and desperately pleads in tears to get him out every time I visit him,” said Mr. Maraiya. The aged L.H. Donshel travelled all the way from Manipur to secure the release of her 27-year-old son Khumlo Khankhuhring, the sole breadwinner of the family, but had to return dejected. Before returning home, however, she wrote to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority seeking free legal aid. “A huge amount is being demanded by some private advocates to get my son out on bail. Being a marginalised family, we cannot afford that,” wrote Ms. Donshel, who also organised a protest back home for her son’s release. Maibam Kiyamba Meitei, a resident of Jiribam in Manipur, claims that he has been asked to pay ₹2.80 lakh towards the bail of his brother and four others. Mukesh Marandi from Jharkhand cut a desolate figure as uncertainty prevails over the fate of his imprisoned brother. “His income of ₹9,000 was the mainstay of farming in our small landholding,” he said. Though their employer Kitex Garments vouched for the innocence of the majority of the accused, none of those released have been reinstated. “Neither do they have a job or accommodation nor are they allowed to go home owing to bail conditions,” said George Mathew, chairperson, Progressive Workers’ Organisation. Sabu M. Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments, said the company had chosen not to arrange legal aid or take back the workers released on bail for fear that it would be counterproductive either way. “We will be painted as helping criminals no matter what we do since criminal cases are pending against them. We have no problem in restoring them to their jobs once they are acquitted,” he said while maintaining that it was for the State, which registered cases against the migrants, to address the humanitarian problem arising from such a stance.