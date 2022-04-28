Lapses detected in biodegradable waste management by three panchayats in Ernakulam

Kumbalanghi, Vadavucode-Puthencruz, and Cheranelloor yet to have their own waste treatment facilities

Kumbalanghi, Vadavucode-Puthencruz, and Cheranelloor yet to have their own waste treatment facilities

An evaluation by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has found gaps in the biodegradable waste management scenario in the three panchayats of Kumbalanghi, Vadavucode-Puthencruz, and Cheranelloor. All the three local bodies transport biodegradable waste to the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram.

The estimated generation of biodegradable waste in Kumbalanghi panchayat is 8.1 metric tonnes a day. However, only 2.4 metric tonnes were transferred to Brahmapuram on March 22 as per the entry in the log book. No data was found recorded on March 21 and 23, according to the report submitted by the PCB to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Kumbalanghi panchayat has not yet applied for authorisation for solid waste management despite generating around 5 metric tonnes of biodegradable waste daily.

Interestingly, no entry was made in the log book on the quantity of biodegradable waste shifted from Vadavucode-Puthercruz panchayat from March 21 to 23. The quantity estimated is around 4.8 metric tonnes a day. The Brahmapuram site comes under the jurisdiction of Vadavucode-Puthencruz panchayat.

According to the assessment, Cheranelloor panchayat transferred an average of 4.43 metric tonnes of biodegradable waste, even though waste generation in terms of population is around 5.2 metric tonnes a day. The panchayat should have obtained authorisation under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, as the quantity of waste generation is above 5 metric tonnes.

The report said the local bodies were dumping biodegradable waste at the dumping yard violating the Solid Waste Management Rules. They should have set up facilities on their own to collect and process waste.