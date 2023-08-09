August 09, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

Indigenous people’s speaking systems continue to be under threat from various developments, including adoption of mainstream languages by younger generations and declining population, says S. Prema, Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics, University of Kerala, and coordinator, UGC Centre for Endangered Languages of Kerala.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Dr. Prema said of the 36 dialects or speaking systems among indigenous communities in Kerala, some had been wiped out for lack of speakers, several face the threat of sharply declining population, and others face threat from a lack of inter-generational transmission of knowledge of the speaking systems. The latter has added to young people adopting mainstream languages like Tamil and Malayalam. There are communities that are less than a 1,000 strong among tribespeople in the State.

However, a valiant effort is being made at conservation. For example, the Irula community in Attappadi, Palakkad, has their on television channel where news is transmitted in their language. This is a sure way to draw young people and transmit the knowledge of the speaking system.

Even providing preliminary, basic education in their own systems of communication can help keep children in schools, felt Dr. Prema. She underscored the need for preservation of tribespeoples’ speaking systems or dialects for the vast store of knowledge they contained. She also highlighted the importance of tribal medicines.

She said four of the tribal languages were in an advanced stage of being documented. These include the languages spoken by the Malapulaya, Malakkurava, Malapandaram and Muthuva communities. Dictionaries are under preparation, while primers will also be developed for children.

Primers are also being prepared for children in the Irula, Kurumba and Muduka communities, she added. A dictionary with a mobile application is being prepared for the speaking system of the Malapulaya community. Around 300 words have been compiled, and work is in progress.