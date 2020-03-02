Language training centre inaugurated

Minister for Labour and Skill Development T.P. Ramakrishnan inaugurated a language training centre at the INKEL Park in Angamaly on Monday.

He said the State government planned to build a skilled workforce in the State. The young people should give importance to acquiring skills and knowledge in keeping with the changes on the job scene on a global basis. The Department of Labour has been focusing on providing skills training based on these requirements.

The language training centre has been launched by the Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultancy (ODEPC) in association with the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence. It will provide language training to those seeking employment abroad. In the first phase, the centre will provide training for those taking tests like IELTS and OET. At a later stage, the centre will also provide coaching in languages like Japanese and German.

ODEPC language training centres are operational now in Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi. Steps are being taken to establish a training centre in Kozhikode. The government is planning to expand the operations of ODEPC to more areas in the near future, said the Minister.

Language training, education and teacher training, nursing, oil and rig, security services, welding, water technology, hospitality and tourism, sports research, financial services and marketing, and designing and construction are some of the areas in which training is being imparted through the government agency.

The training programmes are important in the wake of reports of increasing instances of people being cheated by agencies claiming to recruit workers for foreign jobs. The government agency has been providing recruitment services without charging any fee. Facilities for online interviews too have been put in place, he added.