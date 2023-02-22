Landowners seek clarity on alignment of Thammanam-Pullepady Road development

February 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The work that was under way to develop Thammanam-Pullepady Road as a four-lane stretch and to extend it to MG Road and the Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass has slowed down after a section of landowners sought clarity on the alignment fixed by Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB).

This was after the alignment of the 3.6-km road differed marginally from the one that had been readied years ago by the Kochi Corporation at some locations. The revised alignment was readied based on the survey sketch. The KRFB team is awaiting a drawing of the old alignment from the Corporation, showing among other aspects the land that was given as free surrender and the others that were acquired after payment of compensation. It is expected to be forwarded to the design wing of the Public Works department (PWD) to finalise the alignment, sources said.

The KRFB alignment was apparently aimed at avoiding curves on the stretch. The agency has also included plans to redevelop the bottlenecked Thammanam Junction and to a lesser extent, Pullepady Junction.

Sources said the difference in alignments was noticed when survey stones were laid prior to acquiring land, both on Thammanam and MG Road sides, following which landowners sought clarity on the issue. A total of 250 metres of the corridor was subsequently measured, while the balance will be measured in the coming days. A small curve is likely on the Thammanam side.

An agency has been asked to help vet the two alignments, following which the original alignment drawing will be handed over to the KRFB. It will be followed by a joint meeting, wherein MLAs from the region and the District Collector too will attend, it is learnt.

Seeking clarity on the alignment, Uma Thomas, MLA, said landowners had readied their land-development plans banking on the old alignment. Many even laid foundations for buildings that they intended to construct. There are others who have objected to the change of alignment, citing how their plans to relocate to whatever land was available after surrendering the rest for road development were thrown into disarray by the alignment change, she said.

Jayakumar S. Das who owned a commercial building along the corridor said the alignment was altered after a recent resurvey. It had been verified half a dozen times during the past 20 years, he said and sought clarity. The road project will change the face of Kochi by augmenting the much-needed east-west connectivity, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT