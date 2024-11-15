Landowners hit by Kochi Bypass project to intensify protest

The landowners affected by the proposed Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass (Kochi Bypass) project are set to intensify their protest demanding adequate compensation.

As part of this, a dharna under the NH544 Angamaly-Kundannoor Bypass Action Council Central Committee (AKBACCC) will be staged in front of the Ernakulam District Collectorate raising this demand on November 19, office-bearers of the committee told the media in Kochi on Friday (November 15).

Nearly 6,000 landowners are estimated to lose land and another 1,500 of their houses due to bypass construction. Compensation matching what was paid to the affected landowners for the expansion of NH66 should also be extended in the case of land acquisition for this project.

The acquisition should be solely under the provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARR) of 2013 and the National Highways Authority of India should ensure compensation and rehabilitation. Compensation should be assured in the case of excess land and buildings on the acquired land.

The existing panchayat level roads should not be affected during acquisition. Canals and waterbodies should be retained without disrupting their flow and their utility for irrigation. The committee has submitted memorandums raising these demands to the Chief Minister, the Ministers for Revenue and Public Works, and the District Collector, and is awaiting a favourable decision. MPs, MLAs, and representatives of all political parties will participate in the dharna.

Benny Behanan, MP, will inaugurate the dharna.

