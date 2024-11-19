Landowners affected by proposed Kochi Bypass project stage dharna

Landowners affected by the proposed Angamaly-Kundannoor bypass (Kochi Bypass) project staged a dharna under the aegis of the NH544 Angamaly-Kundannoor Bypass Action Council Central Committee (AKBACCC) raising a slew of demands in front of the district collectorate on Tuesday (November 19).

The committee claimed that nearly 2,000 people from 18 villages participated in the dharna, which was inaugurated by Benny Behanan, MP. The dharna was preceded by a protest rally from the district panchayat office to the collectorate.

Nearly 6,000 landowners are estimated to lose land and another 1,500 of their houses in connection with the bypass construction. The families have demanded compensation matching what was paid to the affected landowners for the expansion of NH66.

The acquisition should be solely under the provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARR) of 2013, and the National Highways Authority of India should ensure compensation and rehabilitation. Compensation should be assured in the case of excess land and buildings on the acquired land, they said.

The existing panchayat roads should not be affected during acquisition. Canals and waterbodies should be retained without disrupting their flow and their utility for irrigation, they said.

The committee submitted memorandums raising the demands to the Chief Minister, Revenue and Public Works ministers, and the District Collector.

AKBACCC chairman T.K. Peter presided.