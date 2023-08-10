ADVERTISEMENT

Landlord, aide arrested for allegedly assaulting tenants

August 10, 2023 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A landlord and his accomplice were arrested by the Kalamassery police on charge of assaulting tenants for alleged non-payment of rent.

The arrested are Naseer N.A., 43, of Aluva, and Fojor Ali, 23, of Nagaon in Assam.

The accused had reached the rented house of the tenant on Tuesday evening and demanded immediate payment of rent or to vacate. When the tenant sought time, the accused allegedly barged into the house and assaulted the tenant’s wife and son who attempted to stop them.

Naseer allegedly hit the tenant with a brick. The accused also reportedly stopped the tenant’s family members from rushing him to hospital. However, by the time the police reached the spot, the accused fled.

