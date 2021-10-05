Land to be identified for new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kochi

Officials directed to visit locations

District Collector Jaffar Malik has said that a suitable land will be identified for establishing a Kendriya Vidyalaya around the district headquarters in Kakkanad. A statement issued by the Public Relations Department here on Tuesday said that different locations were under consideration for the project.

Officials concerned have been instructed to visit locations identified for the project in Kakkanad, Thrikkakara, Vazhakkulam and Kunnathunad villages and to submit their reports, the communication added. Officials from Kendriya Vidyalaya and village officers will jointly inspect the locations. They will also hold talks with representatives of Thrikkakara Municipality and Infopark, the communication added.

A meeting on establishing the Kendriya Vidyalaya on Tuesday was attended, among others, by Deputy Collector Sandhya Devi, Kanayannur taluk Tehsildar Ranjith George, Kunnathunad Tehsildar Vinod Raj, Kendriya Vidyalaya Deputy Commissioner R. Senthilkumar and Kendriya Vidyalaya Ernakulam Principal R. Surendran.