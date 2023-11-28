Land for Thammanam-Pullepady project to be fully handed over in a month, says district administration

November 28, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The land for the Thammanam-Pullepady road project will be fully handed over to the Public Works department (PWD) from the Revenue department in a month, according to the district administration.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh informed a high-level meeting convened to review the progress of development projects in the city that steps were being taken to complete the transfer of land within the time-frame. The land, which was in the possession of the Kochi Corporation, was handed over to the Revenue department earlier.

The PWD design wing has started work on fixing the alignment of the road project, which has been pending for long. The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) had released the funds for the work, said a communication issued by Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar after the meeting.

The authorities informed the meeting that steps for land acquisition for the Atlantis railway overbridge were progressing. Steps for providing compensation to residents in the project area will be initiated after providing them title deeds for holdings from the Greater Cochin Development Authority. Later, the land would be released for the project, the meeting decided.

Land for the Vaduthala railway overbridge project would be handed over in March after completing the land acquisition works, the authorities informed the meeting. Hibi Eden, MP, T. J. Vinod, MLA, officials of the Kochi Corporation, Roads and Bridges Development Corporation, Kerala, KRFB and PWD attended the meeting.