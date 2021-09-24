Land for Kochi metro’s Infopark extension to be handed over by December 31

Space for 11 Water Metro jetties to be acquired by October-end

The entire 6.40 acres to be acquired for the Kochi metro’s Infopark extension will be handed over to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) by December 31, District Collector Jafar Malik has said. It is in addition to the land needed to construct stations en route.

The land for building Water Metro jetties too will be acquired by December 31. Of this, land has been acquired for jetties at Bolghatty, Kakkanad, and Eloor, while the land for 11 other jetties will be acquired by October 31, he added.

Land acquisition for the canal rejuvenation project to be implemented by KMRL will be speeded up. A metre more of land is being acquired on each side of the Edappally Canal, prior to dredging it to make it navigable. Survey stones have been laid for a 2-km distance, Mr. Malik said at a meeting here on Thursday to take stock of the progress of land acquisition for various infrastructure projects in Ernakulam. Deputy Collectors P.B. Suni Lal and O.J. Baby were present.