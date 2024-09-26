Land approval for waste treatment plant brings relief for Thrikkakara municipality

The in-principle approval for handing over 20 cents of revenue ‘poramboke’ land (government land) to the Thrikkakara municipality for setting up a waste treatment plant has come as a major reprieve to the civic body, which had been desperately trying to identify land for the project for nearly a year.

Though District Collector N.S.K. Umesh is yet to issue the relevant order, the municipality remains confident that it is merely a formality. The government has authorised ad hoc committees chaired by District Collectors to assign land for solid waste treatment projects.

The plot being identified is part of a vast parcel of revenue poramboke land sandwiched between the collectorate and the Thrikkakara municipality.

“We had requested 50 cents for the project. We will now have to discuss ways to manage with the 20 cents,” said Unni Kakkanad, chairperson of the municipal health standing committee.

The revenue poramboke land, from which the municipality is likely to receive 20 cents, caused a dispute in January when the municipality fenced it, much to the chagrin of the Revenue department. The department deemed it an act of encroachment and had even issued a notice to the municipality.

The disposal of biodegradable waste has been a major headache for the municipality ever since the fire broke out at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram last March. While the municipality had identified multiple plots for the proposed project since then, no progress could be made due to public protests against such a facility in the neighbourhood.

“The plot now being earmarked is unlikely to cause any public protest, as there are no houses in the immediate neighbourhood, and the larger plot is already being used for waste dumping. We already have a detailed project report for the proposed plant with an investment of ₹1.90 crore in Central assistance sanctioned by the District Planning Committee and the Suchitwa Mission,” said sources in the municipal health wing.

At present, the municipality is handing over biodegradable waste to a private agency at ₹4.80 per kilogram, draining its funds by around ₹12 to ₹13 lakh a month.

The proposed plant will spare the municipality of this recurring monthly expense. The civic body also hopes that at least part of its waste could be disposed of at the upcoming compressed biogas plant of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram.