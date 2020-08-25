Land acquisition issues delay three overbridge projects in Kochi

Facilities proposed at Atlantis, Vaduthala and Vathuruthy over a decade ago

At least three long-pending overbridge projects in the city are hanging fire, mainly due to problems associated with land acquisition.

Thus work has not begun for overbridges proposed over a decade ago at Atlantis, Vaduthala and Vathuruthy. Land acquisition hurdles resulted in no overbridge project in Kochi finding place in 10 overbridges across Kerala which the city-based RBDCK tendered earlier this year.

But officials of the agency are hopeful that work on at least two flyovers can begin in 2021. “After years of delay, work can begin on Atlantis flyover in another six months if the Kochi Corporation hands over pending land needed to realise the project. Work has resumed to lay survey stones to demarcate the boundary. The KIIFB has assured funding for the project. Delay in land acquisition and redrawing of the alignment delayed the project,” they said.

Handing over of a small tract of land owned by Cochin Shipyard is critical to begin work on Vathuruthy overbridge. As per the revised alignment, a pillar rests on this land. The Navy, which objected to an earlier alignment by citing safety of flights taking off from the adjacent airport, does not have issues with the new alignment. The new alignment also adheres to all Railway norms.

At Vaduthala, the Railway is keen to have a revised alignment. RBDCK officials are trying to prevail over the agency, since a change of alignment would entail knocking down of high rises, it is learnt.