Land acquisition for metro’s Kakkanad extension to meet June deadline

Priority to acquiring land in Edappally South and Kakkanad villages

The process to acquire over two hectares of land for the Kochi metro’s 11-km Kakkanad extension has picked pace to adhere to the June 2021 deadline. Priority is being accorded to taking over land in areas coming under Edappally South and Kakkanad villages, from where the extension begins and ends.

The preliminary stage of land acquisition from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor to Infopark is over in areas coming under Vazhakkala village, and it will later catch up with two other villages, official sources said.

The entire stretch is slated to be four-laned, including the one from Collectorate Junction on Seaport-Airport Road where widening is under way. While the State government sanctioned the Kakkanad extension, the Centre’s clearance is awaited.

Among the three villages, Edappally South covers areas under the Kochi Corporation, while the other two fall under the Thrikkakara Municipality.

In Edappally South, ‘award enquiry’ is over, and two dozen land owners were invited for submitting documents. The next in line is verification of documents to assess compensation. All together, 150 plots, including those with small shops, have to be acquired fully or partly in the village to widen Civil Line Road into a four-lane stretch, the sources added.

Market value

“Those who surrender lands will be given their market value and 100% solatium, which would mean double the market rate. The average of 10 costliest land sales recorded in the past three years will be finalised as the market value of plots in each locality. The solatium was limited to 30% earlier. Tenants and building owners too will be compensated as per the new Land Acquisition Act. A few merchants have sought more compensation, while co-owners of some lands have approached the court against surrendering their property. Kochi Metro Rail Limited [KMRL] had deposited ₹178 crore (the approximate fair value of land) towards expense for the preparatory work for the Kakkanad extension,” the sources said.

Places like Vazhakkala are heavily encroached upon by traders, while a few dozen vendors have encroached on ‘puramboke’ land beside the road, it is learnt.

Thripunithura extension

On the reported lack of clarity on the extent of land that will be acquired for the metro’s S.N. Junction-Thripunithura extension, the sources said approximately six hectares would be acquired. Rajagiri Outreach is making a social impact assessment (SIA) of the stretch, and a report is expected in two months. It is not clear whether there will be a road beneath the metro viaduct, as demanded by residents associations and others in Thripunithura, they added.