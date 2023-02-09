Land acquisition for GIFT City to pick up momentum

February 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - KOCHI

Land acquisition for the proposed Global Industrial Finance and Trade (GIFT) City, which is a key component of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project under the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust, is set to begin in right earnest with funds for takeover of land being approved.

The GIFT City, coming up in Ayyampuzha panchayat in Aluva taluk, near Angamaly, has been identified as an Early Bird Project. Sources said around ₹850 crore would be needed for land acquisition for the project, which is expected to make Kochi one of the biggest financial centres in the country. Once the land acquisition process starts, it can be completed in three to four months, sources said.

The GIFT City, the second of its kind in the country, is being developed as a non-manufacturing cluster with potential for providing substantial direct and indirect employment. It will be a knowledge-based financial hub.

The government has provided comprehensive administrative sanction for the industrial corridor segment in the State, which will pave the way for rapid follow-up action. The Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project has been sanctioned ₹2,608 crore. A total of 2,185 acres will be taken over for the project. The money being sanctioned now will go to repay the loan provided by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for takeover of land. Of this, ₹850 crore will go to taking over land at Ayyampuzha.

An official communication said over 80% of land for the project, which is expected to bring in investments to the tune of ₹10,000 crore, had already been acquired. The implementation of the project is now being overseen by a special purpose vehicle in which the Union and State governments are equal partners. The ground-level execution of the project will be overseen by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra).

The industrial corridor project aims to bring in investments in units that will take care of the environment. Responsible industry and investment are at the centre of the drive to draw more investors to the project. The corridor will span a total of around 160 km.