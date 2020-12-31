Land acquisition for corridor project suffers delay

PWD to issue requisition letter after KIIFB accords sanction for MG Road-NH stretch

Close on the heels of the district administration submitting before the Kerala High Court that land acquisition to widen the long-overdue 3.75-km-long Padma Junction-Pullepady-Thammanam-Chakkaraparambu road can be carried out only after the PWD (Roads Wing) submits its requisition letter, PWD sources said the letter would be ready only after the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB) vetted the project’s DPR and accorded financial sanction.

“The Kochi Corporation transferred the road to us five months ago, although its council passed a resolution in January last. We have not received any official communication from the corporation regarding the transfer, except a copy of the resolution. A Government Order on that is awaited,” said a senior PWD official.

After KIIFB nod

The PWD (Roads Wing) conducted an investigation of the stretch, and the report will be handed over to the projects wing of the department. The DPR, work on which began two months ago, will be ready in February 2021. KIIFB (which earmarked ₹100 crore of the expected over ₹300 crore to acquire land and to develop the road in 2017) will vet the draft DPR and suggest technical changes, if any, before according financial sanction for the project. The estimated cost of the project will find mention in the DPR, the official said.

Once realised, the corridor that will be widened to 22 metres and run parallel to SA Road and Banerjee Road, is expected to considerably augment east-west connectivity in the city. The High Court had in May 2019 set a year’s deadline to realise the project, the work on which began 25 years ago. The Kochi Corporation could achieve little, except widen a small stretch in the corridor, at Kathrikadavu and Thammanam Junction.

The State government is expected to take a call on further extending the corridor from Chakkaraparambu to Seaport-Airport Road and beyond, a proposal mooted over five years ago.

Affidavit

In an affidavit which was recently filed before the High Court on a contempt plea moved by a medical practitioner, District Collector S. Suhas had said that the district administration could not begin the land acquisition process under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (LAARA 2013), since a requisition letter was awaited from the PWD.

At a meeting in July, P.T. Thomas, MLA, had suggested that a bridge that would be required at Kathrikadavu Junction to enable smooth flow of vehicles along the proposed corridor be integrated with another bridge in the vicinity. He further demanded wide-enough bell mouths at junctions in the corridor and a dedicated duct on the 3.75-km road to carry utility lines.