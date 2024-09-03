Land acquisition for Bengaluru-Palakkad industrial corridor completed in record time, says Kerala Industries Minister  

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on September 1 (Monday) that land acquisition for the Bengaluru-Palakkad industrial corridor was completed in record time. The land was acquired in ten months and the State was praised by the Union government for its initiative.

“A situation is now created in which investors are confident to come to Kerala to make fresh investments,” the Minister said inaugurating the Food Tech Conclave-2024 organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation here. He added that the government’s priority was generating employment while promoting new enterprises.

He said that the government had realised that Kerala has limited potential for large-scale manufacturing. Therefore, the priority had been to maximise employment through small enterprises, including food processing MSMEs.

The Minister said that the government had pursued a policy of responsible investments and business, with the Industries department evolving to meet the needs of entrepreneurs. The department had made significant changes to investment regulations, and to increase investor awareness, he added.

“The government has finalised an insurance scheme for MSMEs. The government will pay half the premium on the insurance cover, which can be availed from any company,” he said.

Mr. Rajeeve said that as part of the government’s efforts to enhance the skill level of young people, the “Industries on Campus” program had been launched. Besides, 27 private industrial estates had been established, and 2,75,000 new enterprises had been launched under the Year of Enterprise campaign. He added that the government had viewed investors’ meets positively, with the upcoming summit in February focusing on launching new enterprises.

In the food processing sector, the State has achieved more than the target set by the Union government. While the target was 2,500, Kerala has launched 2,548 units.