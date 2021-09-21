Land acquisition for Atlantis rail overbridge to begin soon

Kochi

Facility linking Panampilly Nagar and M.G. Road expected to ease city traffic considerably

The land acquisition notification for the much-delayed Atlantis rail overbridge will be published shortly.

Nearly one acre of land will have to be acquired for the project. The Kochi Corporation had earlier taken possession of 1.7 acres. Ten houses and three other buildings are located on the land to be acquired for the overbridge, said an official of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Kerala, which is implementing the project.

The social impact assessment of the project was completed some time ago and the report was submitted to the District Collector. The District Collector will have to issue the 11(1) notification under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The overbridge connecting Panampilly Nagar and M.G. Road, which would run parallel to the South overbridge, is expected to ease the city traffic pressure significantly.

The land acquisition alone would cost the exchequer ₹48.87 crore. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board has earmarked ₹89.77 crore for the project. The Board has agreed to meet any possible escalation in the land acquisition and construction expenses for the project, the official said.

The delay in getting the land has been the major obstacle before the implementation of the project. The construction could start once the land acquisition and other formalities are completed. It may take one year for the project to be completed, said a senior functionary of the Board.

Incidentally, the construction of the road overbridge had topped the agenda of the Kochi Corporation for over two decades. Though the civic body had earlier tried to implement the project under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, it didn’t succeed as the Mission didn’t fund the land acquisition component of the project. The fixing of the alignment of the bridge and the proposal to reduce the width of its carriageway had generated heated debate in the city.

The Kochi Corporation has brought the project to the attention of the State government. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will review the progress of the project shortly, said Mayor M. Anilkumar.