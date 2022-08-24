Land acquisition at Kadamakudy for Water Metro to resume

ADVERTISEMENT

An all-party meeting chaired by District Collector Renu Raj decided to complete the land acquisition for the Kadamakudy boat jetty of the Water Metro project.

The Collector directed owners of 12.35 cents entangled in a dispute to produce the original documents at the earliest. Compensation from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will be deposited with the court.

A building will be demolished after issuing notice. Compensation will be handed over to landowners on production of original documents. It will mark the completion of the technical process ahead of the land acquisition.

Kadamakudy panchayat president Mary Vincent, vice president Vipin Raj, councillors P.R. Daineeshyus, V.K. Prabin, and V.A. Benjamin, Deputy Collector P.B. Sunilal, and Kochi metro special tahsildar A.K. Abubacker attended the meeting.