Land acquisition at Kadamakudy for Water Metro to resume

Compensation to be paid to land owners on production of original documents

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 24, 2022 23:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An all-party meeting chaired by District Collector Renu Raj decided to complete the land acquisition for the Kadamakudy boat jetty of the Water Metro project.

The Collector directed owners of 12.35 cents entangled in a dispute to produce the original documents at the earliest. Compensation from Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will be deposited with the court.

A building will be demolished after issuing notice. Compensation will be handed over to landowners on production of original documents. It will mark the completion of the technical process ahead of the land acquisition.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadamakudy panchayat president Mary Vincent, vice president Vipin Raj, councillors P.R. Daineeshyus, V.K. Prabin, and V.A. Benjamin, Deputy Collector P.B. Sunilal, and Kochi metro special tahsildar A.K. Abubacker attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
waterway and maritime transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app