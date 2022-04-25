Lalithakala Akademi to set up art hub for sale of works

Shelter-house being set up for ageing artists who need support

Culture Minister Saji Cherian with filmmaker and KSFDC Chairman Shaji N. Karun and State Lalithakala Akademi Chairman Murali Cheeroth at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi where an exhibition in connection with the 60th anniversary of the Akademi got under way on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Culture Minister Saji Cherian on Monday said that the government intended to set up an art hub at the Lalithakala Akademi to facilitate the sale of artworks of struggling painters and sculptors.

The project will be funded by the Department of Culture, Mr. Cherian said after inaugurating a three-week visual art exhibition marking the 60th year celebrations of the Akademi.

“COVID-19 has made life tough for several artists during the past two years. But the government has been trying to help them,” the Minister said. He also handed over fellowships and awards instituted by the Akademi.

The administration is setting up a shelter-house for the benefit of ageing artists who need support. “We need to ensure that they are taken care of in the evening of their life,” the Minister added.

The show will be under way till May 12.

As many as 19 senior artists were felicitated at the function presided over by T.J. Vinod, MLA.

Veteran sculptor G. Raghu and editor-painter K.A. Francis received fellowships, while the State awards went to Jayesh K.K., Rahul Balakrishnan, Shajith R.B., Sudhayadas S., and Smitha M. Babu.

Akademi Chairperson Murali Cheeroth said the world of art should learn to listen to the trends in new media, not reject them altogether. “Novel mediums employed in art do not replace conventional ones. Instead take the field forward in its path of fulfilment,” he said.