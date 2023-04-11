ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshadweep to host three-day literature fest next month

April 11, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshadweep will host a literature festival, the probably the first of its kind to be hosted by the archipelago, next month.

Island’s capital Kavaratti will host the event to be organised by the Lakshadweep Sahithya Pravarthaka Sangham (LSPS) on May 1, 2, and 3.

Nearly 100 noted authors from Kerala and Lakshadweep would participate. Literary critic and Kerala Sahithya Akademi president K. Satchidanandan would inaugurate the event, said U.C.K. Thangal of the LSPS at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal will be among the prominent personalities to attend the valedictory function. Writers including K.N. Kasmikoya, Mr. Thangal, Bahir, Ismat Hussain, Aisha Sultana, Haleema Begum, Madhupal, Anwar Ali, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Shihabuddin Poythumkadavu, Rihal Rasheed, etc. are among those who are expected to participate.

Various indigenous folk arts of Lakshadweep, Sufi music, theatre, book releases, book fest, medical camp, and food fest would also be organised alongside. Sessions will be held on history, poetry, music, short stories and novels. Besides, the challenges being faced by the arts and cultural spheres of Lakshadweep and the development outlook for the island will also be debated.

