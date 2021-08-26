Lakshadweep ships to operate at 50% capacity

KOCHI.

26 August 2021 23:39 IST

Measure to ensure social distancing

The Lakshadweep Administration has decided to operate all ships that operate from here to the isles with 50% of their passenger capacity with immediate effect, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate in Kerala, said an order issued by S.Asker Ali, Collector of Lakshadweep, on Thursday.

This measure was to ensure social distancing under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005. It would be applicable for inter-island transport too, the order said.

