Lakshadweep patients evacuated to city Naval hospital

KOCHI

30 April 2021 22:24 IST

Two senior citizens, a 67-year-old man from Kavaratti, and a 72-year-old woman from Androth, requiring emergency treatment for COVID-19, were air evacuated and admitted to INHS Sanjivani, the Naval hospital in Kochi, on Friday.

Both patients, also suffering from multiple co-morbid conditions, were ferried by a Pawan Hans helicopter of the Lakshadweep Administration, which landed at the Naval Air Station Garuda in the afternoon. The patients are being provided with all medical care by the Southern Naval Command, which, based on a request from the Dweep Administration, had earlier reserved 10 beds for patients from the archipelago.

Earlier on April 28, a 75-year-old COVID patient from Kalpeni, having a fracture of the femur, had also been air evacuated for treatment at INHS Sanjivani.

Altogether, the Naval hospital in Kochi is treating three COVID patients from the islands.