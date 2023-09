September 06, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recorded the statement of Mohammad Faizal, Lakshadweep MP, in connection with the alleged financial fraud related to export of fish to Sri Lanka.

The MP was questioned at the Kochi office of the agency. The ED had earlier raided his house and offices in connection with the case.