Lakshadweep MP files appeal against conviction

January 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal and three others on Thursday filed an appeal before the Kerala High Court challenging the Kavaratti Sessions Court order sentencing them to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in a case relating to attempt to murder Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister P.M. Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

The convicted MP and others contended in their appeal that the sessions court judgment was against facts and evidence. The evidence was “partisan” without any corroboration. The appeal pointed out that the weapons allegedly used were not recovered.

The doctors had said that the injuries suffered were not life-threatening and could not be caused by sharp weapons described by the witnesses. The injured and the other two witnesses did not have a consistent case and their evidence did not inspire confidence as they contradict each other on material points, they said.

The case presented before the court was totally opposed to what was narrated in the first information statement, they added.

