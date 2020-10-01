Lakshadweep may reopen schools

KOCHI

01 October 2020 01:27 IST

No COVID-19 cases in islands

The Lakshadweep administration is expected to take a decision soon on a recommendation by a committee of stakeholders on reopening schools for students from classes one to five in the light of the fact that the group of islands is free of COVID-19 cases.

The decision to recommend reopening of schools was taken after a meeting of people’s representatives, principals from all islands, and health and education authorities on September 29. The meeting analysed various aspects of reopening classes one to five and resolved to submit the recommendations to Administrator Deneshwar Sharma, said a communication here.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted the Education Department of the Union Territory to open conventional physical classes for classes six to 12 on September 21.

Advertising

Advertising