Lakshadweep lifts travel curbs for vaccinated people

Zero COVID-19 cases from October 16 in the islands

With no case of COVID-19 reported from the Lakshadweep islands since October 16, the Dweep administration has revised travel restrictions and quarantine norms.

According to the new rules, no COVID-19 test is required for travel between the mainland and the islands for people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks prior to their departure.

There will be no quarantine for people who have taken both doses of vaccine, but unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated people must carry RT-PCR negative report obtained within 48 hours of travel. They are also required to be in quarantine for three days.

Shore leave will be allowed to all ship and high-speed catamaran (HSC) crew who are vaccinated with both doses. Thermal scanning of all passengers at Kochi and at all ports of arrival will continue, as per the order issued by S. Asker Ali, District Collector.