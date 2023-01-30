Lakshadweep Congress dismisses MP’s allegations

January 30, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Lakshadweep Pradesh Congress Committee has dismissed the allegation that a conspiracy hatched by the party and the BJP was behind the arrest of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faisal of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Mr. Faisal along with three other NCP activists were sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in a case pertaining to the assault of a Congress activist during the run-up to Lok Sabha elections in 2009. They had since been granted bail and their sentences suspended by the Kerala High Court.

In a release issued here, Lakshadweep Congress chief Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed said the party had not interfered in the course of law. He reminded Mr. Faisal that he was arrested for a brutal assault of a Congress activist and not for fighting the cause of the islanders.

Mr. Faisal’s statements since his release on bail point to his delusion. The relief from the High Court was only temporary and not a permanent acquittal of Mr. Faisal and the other accused, the release said.

The by-election announced in the wake of Mr. Faisal’s disqualification was a decision taken by the Election Commission as a constitutional body. No political party can influence that decision, and Mr. Faisal’s allegation that the Congress had a hand in it was baseless, it added

The Bharat Jodo Yatra in Lakshadweep led by Mr. Sayeed since January 14 had been misinterpreted as a Congress campaign for by-election. It was Mr. Faisal and the NCP leadership, which had maintained clandestine contacts with politically motivated Lakshadweep administrators appointed by the BJP and even held secret parleys with BJP leaders, Mr. Sayeed alleged.

It was Mr. Faisal and the NCP leadership that had publicly stated that the BJP was better than the Congress and exhorted the islanders to join the saffron party, the release said.