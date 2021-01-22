Laity forum warns Bishops

The Joint Christian Council, a federation of laity organisations, has warned that the alleged move by Bishops to draw the Christian community members into the Sangh Parivar fold would pave the way for major setbacks and that the Bishops, who were trying to “sell” the community members to the Sangh Parivar, would be obstructed in the streets.

‘Backdoor talks’

Backdoor discussions were on by the Bishops to “fix a price on the community members,” the council alleged, said Felix Pulloodan, president of the council in a statement here.

George Kattikkaran and Joseph Velivil were among those who participated in the meeting here on Thursday.