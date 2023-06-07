Laity forum seeks support for nuns

June 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Catholic Reform Movement (KCRM) has said that the Catholic nuns, who suffered physical and mental torment and were subjected to trial by the public after they raised their voice against Franco Mulakkal, former bishop of Jalandhar, have not received justice. Efforts were also on to oust them from their residence at St. Francis Mission Centre, Kuravilangad, it said.

The mission centre now has only four in residence, including the nun who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the former bishop. Their only maintenance is a meagre grant from the diocese, which can end any time now. The Catholic Church, especially the Diocese of Jalandhar, has a moral responsibility to support the residents of the convent, said Anto Mankoottam, secretary of KCRM, here at a press conference.

If the Church is not willing to support them, legal action should be initiated by the Social Welfare department and institutions such as the Women’s Commission and the Human Rights Commission, said Mr. Mankoottam.

