HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Laity forum seeks support for nuns

June 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Catholic Reform Movement (KCRM) has said that the Catholic nuns, who suffered physical and mental torment and were subjected to trial by the public after they raised their voice against Franco Mulakkal, former bishop of Jalandhar, have not received justice. Efforts were also on to oust them from their residence at St. Francis Mission Centre, Kuravilangad, it said.

The mission centre now has only four in residence, including the nun who was allegedly sexually assaulted by the former bishop. Their only maintenance is a meagre grant from the diocese, which can end any time now. The Catholic Church, especially the Diocese of Jalandhar, has a moral responsibility to support the residents of the convent, said Anto Mankoottam, secretary of KCRM, here at a press conference.

If the Church is not willing to support them, legal action should be initiated by the Social Welfare department and institutions such as the Women’s Commission and the Human Rights Commission, said Mr. Mankoottam.

Related Topics

religious leader

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.