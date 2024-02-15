Laity forum, priests protest against apostolic administrator 

February 15, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Lay people’s group in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese Almaya Munnettam protested against archdiocesan apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and laid siege to the curia on Thursday against celebration of the synod-prescribed Mass by apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur at the archdiocesan headquarters on Wednesday. The forum of priests, Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithy, too denounced the Mass celebration.

A statement from the group of priests said that the Mass was celebrated for those who supported the bishops’ synod on the 50:50 Mass. The statement claimed that bishop Puthur admitted to virtually being forced to celebrate the synod Mass at the private chapel at the archdiocesan headquarters in the city. Senior priest Sebastian Thalian of the priests’ forum described the incident as insulting the Cross. The priests also warned that members of the churches, which are now under lock and key, too will approach the archdiocesan headquarters demanding full people-facing Mass.

The forum blamed the apostolic administrator for not convening a meeting of priests two months after he took charge.

The protest is a continuation of the ongoing quarrel in the archdiocese over Mass liturgy. Bishops’ synod has prescribed a Mass in which the priest faced the congregation for the first and last parts and turned to the altar for the consecration. The vast majority of priests and lay people in the archdiocese have said they will stick to the tradition of a full people facing Mass.