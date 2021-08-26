Laity forum opposes new order of liturgy

Almaya Munnettam, a group of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has decided to oppose what it termed as unilateral imposition of an order of worship which would mark a deviation from the 50-year-old practice of the priest facing the congregation while leading the Mass.

Leaders of the organisation said this while addressing people from different parishes who laid siege to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archbishop’s house here on Thursday. They added that the imposition of a new order of worship was against the Pope's efforts to usher in unity.

Parish council meetings had passed a resolution asserting their preference for priests leading the Mass facing the congregation. A total of 466 priests, Synod heads and thousands of laity members had submitted a memorandum to the Pope in this regard.

The Synod must withdraw itself from attempts to go against the opinion of Church members, failing which the members would have to wilfully disobey any imposition of the new customs. The Major Archbishop and Synod heads would be held responsible for this and it would affect the warmth of bishop-laity relations, the organisation said.