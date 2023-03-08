Laity Council demands early release of report on Christian minority

March 08, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Laity Council of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India has demanded that the committee headed by former Patna High Court Chief Justice J.B. Koshy, appointed by the State government on November 5, 2020, to study the welfare and backwardness of Christian minority communities, submit its report at the earliest. The committee should avoid any delay and submit the report at the earliest, said the council in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The government had given clarifications on the scope of the committee’s study through a special order in February 2021. The committee had elicited response from various Christian denominations by July 30, 2021. It also held sittings at various locations as part of the study. The government issued an order that the report would be ready within a year. However, even two years later, the committee has not submitted its report, which is a regrettable situation, said the council.