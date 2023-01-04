Lack of sustained enforcement reveals gaps in action against violators of food safety norms in Ernakulam

January 04, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The lack of sustained drive against eateries stocking stale food has diluted enforcement against violators of food safety norms in Ernakulam.

The number of repeat offenders is on the rise, according to officials of health wings in various local bodies. “Except for serving notices and imposing penalty on a few occasions, we lacked the authority to either shut down or initiate prosecution measures against eatery managements found flouting norms,” they said.

An official of the health wing of the Kalamassery municipality recalled that stale food was seized from five eateries in December during surprise inspections. Of them, one eatery was served notice for stocking stale meat in a refrigerator. The managements often come up with lame excuses like “cooked meat and food items used one day before were kept in fridge for preparing snacks the next day or for consumption by the staff,” he said.

The Food Safety department cited serious shortage of personnel as the key reason for not being able to crack down on violators on a regular basis. The frequency of inspections, especially on outlets selling ‘shawarma’ and ‘alfahm’, remained low going by official data. Only 30 outlets were inspected on a monthly average from January 2022 to October 2022.

G. Jayapalan, State president of the Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association, admitted that there had been an exponential rise in the number of outlets selling Arabic food after the pandemic situation eased. “We had already informed the Food Safety authorities that some kind of intervention was required to avoid use of mayonnaise that contains egg in its raw form beyond its prescribed time of use and storage requirements,” he said.

Mr. Jayapalan said the association had already proposed a permanent mechanism to ensure sustained action against erring outlets, and that it was against piecemeal action.