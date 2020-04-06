Lack of precautions could lead to another lockdown, say experts

With less than 10 days to go for the lifting of the lockdown, medical professionals have said that lack of adequate precautions could lead the country to yet another lockdown.

Indian Medical Association (IMA)-Kochi president Rajeev Jayadevan said when people returned to their workplaces after the lockdown, they needed to bring about a change in their posture and move around with the assumption that everyone around them could have coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) infection.

Those infected might not show the usual symptoms of fever and cough in the beginning, he said. Hence, social distancing has to be the norm for a longer period. “It’s a no-no to handshakes,” said Dr. Jayadevan.

It is very important to consciously keep hands away from the face. It is also important to wash hands with soap whenever possible. Lift buttons and door knobs are dangerous surfaces and it is best to avoid lifts, especially when crowded. As the virus tends to spread fast, especially in crowded places, it was best to avoid such places, said Dr. Jayadevan.

He also advised people to take a head and body bath after they returned from workplaces. Any cough or sneeze droplets that may have settled on the hair could be washed away with shampoo.

The Social Health One Health Movement (SHOHM) has also issued 30 points on building good health and inculcating healthy lifestyle practices in everyday life.

P.K. Sasidharan, former professor of medicine and member of SHOHM, recommended daily exercise during the lockdown period to avoid weight gain. Eating the right way, with a balanced combination of high-fibre vegetables, fruits, proteins and carbohydrates, is how one can build immunity, he added.

The trick was to to eat only half the stomach capacity to avoid weight gain and during lockdown it would be enough to have food just twice a day, instead of three times a day, as energy utilisation was extremely low, he said. It was important to avoid snacking and sugary food and drinks, he added.