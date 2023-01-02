‘Lack of parking space, flooding hurt trade in Kochi city’

January 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi city unit of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi said lack of parking space and flooding hurt the trading sector in the city and appealed to the State government that the traders, already affected adversely by the “wrong policies” of the Union government, should not be pushed into more trouble.

The leaders of the Samithi appealed to the State government to end its “neglect” and called for reorganising the industries department to take care of the trading segment.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, city unit president of the Samithi T.V. Pradeep and secretary S. Zulfikker Ali said that Kochi was not trader-friendly. Frequent flooding has resulted in substantial losses for trading establishments on M.G. Road. The leaders also alleged that stormwater drains had been shrunk instead of being expanded in the name of beautification of the city. As a result, there is frequent flooding of the segment of the M.G. Road between Pharmacy and KPCC Junctions.

The traders also alleged that a lack of parking space had plunged trading activities on Broadway into serious trouble. Broadway renovation now means only laying of concrete tiles instead of concentrating on providing more parking space. Both Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) and Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) have sufficient space within the city limits and a detailed report has been submitted to the Minister for tourism. The traders demanded that multiplex parking facility should be established on GCDA land in the city.

A convention of the Samithi’s city unit will be held here on Tuesday. A meeting in connection with the convention will be held at the parish hall of the CSI Church from 10.30 a.m.