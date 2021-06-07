Lack of inputs on waste management by local bodies hits PCB efforts

KOCHI

07 June 2021 18:43 IST

NGT Bench had asked pollution panel to collect status report

The lack of proper information from local bodies on solid waste management has hit the efforts by enforcement agencies to act against the shortcomings.

In a report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on June 3, the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) pointed out that the data collection process was affected due to the lack of timely inputs from local bodies.

The local bodies had not provided evidence on the number of material collection and resource facilities in their jurisdiction, workers engaged for door-to-door collection or segregation of waste, and centralised or decentralised facilities for solid waste management, it said. The board said that a uniform format was being prepared to get convincing data on the solid waste management situation. It would be forwarded to all local bodies, according to the report.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal had asked the PCB to collect the status report from the local bodies on issues related to legacy waste dumping sites and disposal mechanism in various local bodies.

The government has asked the Department of Local Self-Government to forward the monthly status on solid and liquid waste management to the PCB in the format prescribed. It will be submitted before the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti. The board has been told to update the inventory on biomedical, e-waste and hazardous waste as required under the various rules concerned.

The annual reports of the local bodies have to be scrutinised by the Department of Local Self-Government through Suchitwa Mission and Haritha Keralam Mission. It should also assess the details related to the legacy waste dumps and the proposed mode of action by the local bodies.