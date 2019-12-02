‘Lack of ground preparation, supervision led to roof collapse’

The expert team appointed by District Collector S. Suhas to probe the collapse of the roof of a porch under construction at the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) has emphasised the lack of supervision of work, besides corroborating preliminary findings that the ground preparation for the scaffolding was improper.

Earlier, INKEL, the special purpose vehicle appointed by the State government for the CCRC project, was asked to submit a preliminary report.

The expert team’s report points to the loose ground at the site, which was unable to hold the weight of wet concrete and steel reinforcement. The structure fell almost immediately after work on it was completed on Monday, injuring a few workers at the site. The construction of the porch roof perhaps lacked supervision, it said.

Mr. Suhas said the report had also made a few recommendations towards taking corrective steps to avoid such accidents. He said he had received no intimation regarding the resumption of work at the site, and would submit the report to the government.

An official of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) inspected the site a day after the accident. The stop memo was issued based on the official’s report, it is learnt.

The floods last year and issues with the contractor had delayed the CCRC project, and it was only recently that work had gathered pace. The lack of proper supervision on a day-to-day basis and lack of weekly reports were the main findings of a report submitted recently by S. Sarma, MLA, who led an Assembly Committee on Estimates to review work on CCRC.