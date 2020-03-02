Lack of enforcement renders Operation Pure Water ineffective

Operation Pure Water, a drive to provide clean drinking water to all, is on the track to be a non-starter with the district authorities failing to monitor its implementation.

The offtake of water by tankers from the facilities of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) dipped drastically in February despite the fact that the KWA had erected 42 hydrants at its treatment plants and pumping houses across the district.

Enough KWA hydrants

Water tanker operators had complained before the Assembly Committee on Petitions led by K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, about the lack of enough number of KWA hydrants to draw water. However, even after the KWA set up 15 hydrants at its treatment plant at Aluva, tanker operators are allegedly drawing water from other sources.

This is despite the fact that the KWA now has hydrants that can fill a large water tanker in about 15 to 20 minutes. Senior KWA officials told The Hindu that a single hydrant could fill at least three large tankers of 25,000 litres in an hour.

The District Collector had been asked by the committee to monitor the implementation of the drive.

In January, the total offtake from the Aluva plant was 2,35,23,000 litres that provided KWA a revenue of ₹14,11,380. However, in February, the total offtake was only 48,03,000 litres.

The quantity of water sold to water tankers from the Aluva plant in February was equivalent to the offtake of water in a single day in January during the initial days of Operation Pure Water when more hydrants were set up.

It is learnt that the Assembly Committee on Petitions has sought a report from the District Collector on the status of Operation Pure Water to be presented in a meeting to be held in Thiruvananthapuram soon.

There are allegations that most of the wells from where tankers now draw water are contaminated or are disproportionately chlorinated and there is no monitoring of potable water distribution in the district.

According to KWA officials, tankers providing raw water are painted differently from drinking water tankers. But, there are only a few operators taking raw water as it gives them only a meagre profit.

‘Flawed concept’

A district administration official told The Hindu that Operation Pure Water was a flawed concept as it had given rise to water crisis when it was implemented.

Infopark faced water shortage as tankers could not provide enough water for daily functioning, the official said.

Malls, hospitals and other establishments that have water treatment facilities should be allowed to choose their source of water, the official said.

KWA water should be used only for drinking purposes and should not be provided for bathrooms and toilet use, the official added.

Those who depend on private water tankers could raise complaints over bad quality of water, the official pointed out.

The Food Safety Commissioner had come out with regulations on usage of quality water across the State. So, any other order in this regard was invalid, the official said.