Lack of discipline dangerous for church, says papal delegate 

August 21, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Papal delegate to the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archbishop Cyril Vasil has said a lack of discipline threatening the unity of Catholicism is dangerous for the Church.

He was addressing the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar church here on Monday, the first day of the bishops’ meeting.

His words assume significance in the background of continuing defiance of his and apostolic administrator Andrews Thazhath’s warning to lay people and priests of the archdiocese to celebrate the unified, synod-decided mass or face the prospects of going out of the Catholic church. Vast majority of the parishes in the archdiocese did not celebrate the synod mass on Sunday, August 20, the date fixed by archbishop Vasil to begin celebrating the unified mass in all archdiocesan parishes.

Many churches had called off Sunday mass fearing tension between groups opposing and supporting the unified mass. The synod of bishops was scheduled to meet rectors of major seminaries of the Syro-Malabar church and superiors of religious orders, said an official communication from the church here. The synod would discuss various issues that confront the church today. The meeting of bishops will end on August 26, the communication added.

Major Archbishop George Alencherry, inaugurating the synod of bishops, said unity was the strength of the Church. He said that the treatment meted out to the papal delegate was a great cause for sorrow. Provocative slogans against the papal delegate at the St. Mary’s basilica church and the tension created could not be justified and was un-Christian, he added.

The bishops’ meeting began after a retreat preached by Kothamangalam bishop George Madathikandathil.