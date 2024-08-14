Lack of dedicated sessions hits activities of Student Police Cadets in Kochi

With the government not encouraging diversion of class hours in schools, activities under the much-hailed Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme within the Kochi City police limits remain somewhat scaled down and restricted to routine general activities as per the SPC calendar.

In fact, activities from the past couple of months remain pending, after Saturday, when SPC activities were mostly held, was made working day by the General Education department. The department has since withdrawn the order paving the way for the restoration of SPC activities and making up for the lost time.

SPC cadets used to accompany enforcement officials for checking shops in the school neighbourhood as a deterrent against sale of drugs and tobacco products as part of the Kerala Against Addiction project. However, such SPC-driven inspections had now ceased, said sources associated with the SPC programme.

SPC activities are conducted for one-and-a-half hours once during week days, while the remaining activities, including awareness sessions and physical training, were held on Saturdays.

At present, SPCs are active in 22 government and aided schools within the city police limits, which is a further drop from the 23 during the previous academic year. Before that, 25 schools had the programme. Under the Ernakulam Rural police limits, the programme is functional in 49 schools. In every school, 44 SPCs are selected with the number equally split between girls and boys in mixed schools.

“More schools had requested for the SPC programme in the past but were not allocated. Applications are invited based on the government notification issued every year. Last year, no such notification was issued, and the notification for this academic year is also being awaited,” said sources.

Among the criteria for allocation of SPC programme is a minimum of 800 students in Class 8 and one school within one police station limits. However, as it is, there are police stations with multiple SPC schools under their jurisdiction within the city limits, which prove to be a drain on the already stretched force.

“The non-availability of drill instructors at police stations remains a major challenge since it is pivotal in fine-tuning parade,” said an official associated with SPC under the Rural police limits.

SPC, which was launched in 2010, remains operational in high schools and higher secondary schools though the focus remains on the former considering that cadets can continue for two years in 8th and 9th standards and would be available for grooming their successors for a year even when they are not part of it. Besides, the age of 13 or 14 is also considered ripe for proper grooming.