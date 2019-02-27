Lack of charging points puts brakes on city services by KSRTC e-buses

Slack coordination between KSRTC’s technical and operational wings and the resultant non-availability of adequate charging points have resulted in five long-distance AC electric-buses launched by the agency on Monday being unable to operate local trips in Kochi city during off-peak hours.

The KSRTC had earlier announced that five buses each will operate in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram cities from morning or afternoon till evening to supplement the Volvo AC-low floor buses in the two cities. The electric bus services, which cause nil sound and air pollution, were expected to come in handy when passenger patronage for AC buses increases during summer months.

While a couple of senior officials of the agency say that the situation will change for the better once services between the two cities are ‘streamlined’, many other officials were sceptical of intra-city services unless more charging points are readied. They blamed KSRTC’s top brass for not taking up with the KSEB the need for a transformer at Thevara depot where multiple charging points were conceived to simultaneously charge five buses. “Even without operating local trips, it is tough to fully charge the buses that arrive from Thiruvananthapuram during morning hours for their return trip back to the capital city. This is because it takes up to 3.5 hours for full recharge of batteries. They might run out of charge in their return trip if the buses operate local trips in Kochi city or to suburban towns,” official sources said.

They can ply in local routes only if the KSRTC has a swap arrangement with a battery firm, in which batteries that have little or no charge are replaced with fully-charged batteries at terminal points. This will in turn save time taken for recharging the batteries. It will also ensure optimal usage of the fleet of modern, high-value buses. Each bus costs approximately ₹2 crore and has been taken by KSRTC on wet lease. It is shocking that the top brass has done little, though the e-bus initiative was launched over four months ago, they said.

Senior officials had swung into action and readied charging points in Kochi and Haripad by Monday evening, after media aired visuals of two e-buses running out of charge on their maiden trip earlier in the day.