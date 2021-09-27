Kochi

Labs in Ernakulam barred from conducting COVID antigen test

District Collector Jafar Malik has issued orders prohibiting the conduct of COVID-19 antigen tests at government and private laboratories in the district.

The order was issued in the wake of 90% of the eligible population receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. From now on, antigen test will only be permitted based on recommendations made by doctors during emergency.

A review meeting of the COVID-19 situation decided that labs should make available RT-PCR reports within 12 hours and all results should be uploaded on the Lab Diagnosis Management System portal. If needed, bystanders in hospitals should be asked to take the RT-PCR test and results should be made available in six hours.

1,529 more cases

The district on Monday recorded 1,529 new COVID cases with a test positivity rate of 13.75%. Thrikkakara recorded 58 new cases followed by Angamaly 50, Thripunithura 49, and Mazhuvannur 46 cases. There were 606 recoveries. A total of 11,124 samples were sent for testing on Monday.


