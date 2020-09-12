Labour union seeks opening of Thoppumpady harbour

The Cochin Port Labour Union, CITU, has demanded that the long-line and gill-net boats, based at the Thoppumpady fisheries harbour, should be allowed to operate in view of the hardship facing West Kochi.
M.M. Lawrence, veteran CPI(M) leader and president of the Cochin Port Labour Union, said in a memorandum to Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma and Minister for Agriculture V. Sunilkumar that these boats had been operating out of the Thoppumpady harbour for 50 years now and determined the character of the economic activities at the harbour as well as the entire West Kochi.
The appeal said that if the activities at the seafood factories both in Kochi and the neighbouring areas such as Aroor and Eramalloor in the district of Alappuzha had to come to a normal level, the long-line and gill-net boats had to engage in fishing activities.
These fishing operations have been at a standstill ever since the COVID-19 protocol came into effect. The State department of fisheries has banned the arrival of fishers from other States in view of the containment policies.
Mr. Lawrence said in his appeal that West Kochi had suffered a big setback with the curtailment of operations at the Kochi port. The handing over of container operations to a private a company had affected the activities as a whole and opening up of the Thoppumpady harbour was a must to revive economic life in the area.
