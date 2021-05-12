Kochi

Labour officer to probe complaint against company

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by the District Collector has ordered the labour officer to conduct a probe into the working environment at the Kizhakkambalam-based textile company Kitex and submit a report.

This was in the wake of several alleged complaints circulating on the social media and received over the phone, a release issued here said.

The Ernakulam rural police had reportedly brought the matter to the notice of the DDMA in the wake of social media messages that the pandemic was alarmingly spreading in the production unit of the company.

The police, however, haven’t received any formal complaints or registered any case.

